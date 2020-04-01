Luis Fonsi, his little daughter records song for coronavirus | Instagram

The singer Luis Fonsi shared a video in which her little daughter Mikaela sings a song on the occasion of the pandemic of coronavirus.

The artist said he was surprised since his little daughter, so 8 years asked him to record it while singing a song about the coronavirus.

The actor’s surprise lies in the fact that, according to his daughter, he is very Shy so after requesting that he do this with her it is a great feat for the singer.

It may interest you Shakira asks that children be released in the face of a coronavirus pandemic

Undoubtedly, the song that the singer’s daughter selected could not agree more, the little one Mikaela performed the famous song “We Are The World“, a song written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie in 1985.

The lyrics of the emotional song make a great appeal to the world for people to focus their attention on the most vulnerable, on childhood suffering from hunger and the hope of making a better place for everyone.

❤️ … This afternoon my daughter Mikaela asked me to record her singing this song. She is very shy so it was a beautiful surprise. Well I tell you that in 2 minutes I had the arrangement, the session, the mic ready, print and camera recording. ‍♂️

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The artist also reiterated that the idea came from Mikaela herself, who even made a good choice with the theme she interpreted, very much in accordance with the situation we are currently experiencing, she pointed out.

At the same time, the singer’s daughter showed off having a great voice! Could it be that she could follow in her father’s footsteps?

It was she who chose the perfect song for this moment we are living. Here I share a bit. “We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving …” ❤️Wrote the Puerto Rican artist.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It should be remembered that this theme, was inspired by the conditions of poverty in Africa, the recording of the theme brought together the best voices in the medium at that time what was called USA FOR AFRICA (Artists Support Union for Africa).

You can also read Disney Executives give up their salary due to coronavirus crisis

The benefits obtained by the song were donated to a humanitarian campaign to try to end the tremendous famine in Ethiopia. The following link shows the original theme.

.