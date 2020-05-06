The Spanish model Agueda López shares an infamous photograph Luis Fonsi’s wife breaks the quarantine to go out in a bikini by boat The publication has so far more than 16 thousand likes

It seems like he didn’t care. Agueda López, the wife of Luis Fonsi, breaks the quarantine to go out in a bikini by boat and shares a heart-stopping photograph with her followers.

With more than 16 thousand likes so far, this publication is available on the official Instagram account of the Spanish model, who wears a black bikini that further highlights her spectacular figure and a very well-worked abdomen.

And as if he had not cared about having broken the quarantine, Luis Fonsi’s wife posted: “It feels good to go out even for a little while #PocoAPoco #YaEstamosMasCerca”, accompanied by two heart emoticons, one green and one blue.

Michelle Galván, host of Primer Impacto, did not hesitate to post emoticons of some handymen bowing, although she did not receive a response from Agueda López.

A user did not want to ask the following, after seeing how the Spanish model broke the quarantine: “In Miami, can you go out for a boat ride?”, Obtaining an answer: “If you have her at home, yes (and with the same people who are in your house) ”.

The flattery could not be missed on this occasion, and more when Agueda López looked spectacular in a black bikini: “Cuerpa, te pasas”, “Steel abs”, “Much with too much that girl”, “I think you are very beautiful” .

An admirer of Luis Fonsi’s wife wanted to make a joke with her: “Give me a little box to take, even if it is one”, while someone else told her: “Spectacular.”

Luis Fonsi’s bikini wife. A fan expressed her concern and expressed herself in the following way: “God take care of you, but you have to go out carefully with caution, but you have to go out and get some air.”

Someone else made a very personal confession to Agueda López: “And I’m glad when I go out looking for fruit, I was depressed again.”

The Instagram account @fansaguedalopez, which has shared almost 5,000 posts by the Spanish model, asked her a sincere question: “Doesn’t your face hurt from being so pretty? I wonder myself ”.

Comments from all kinds of users seemed to never end, some flattering the beauty of Luis Fonsi’s wife and others joking with her:

“Preciosa”, “Que bella”, “Guapa”, “When I see these photos, it makes me want to close the fridge”, “That we don’t forget to buy the pictures that she has”, “Hermosa”, “Wow, that six pack ”,“ Every time I see a photo of you, I get depressed and fight with my food ”,“ You can play chess there. Perfection ”,“ For which washing machine? If your stomach exists. “

For her part, a follower of Agueda López made a confession in her mid-quarantine: “I miss Miami. I miss the sun, the sand and the beach. How beautiful you look, skinny, @ aguedalopez21, I began to take note of your routines. I hope to get to those squares ”.

Someone else did not hesitate to assure: “The woman who spends @luisfonsi, they are such for what.”