Luís Filipe Vieira, president of Benfica, under house arrest for tax fraud

Lisbon Portugal. The president of Benfica, Luis Filipe Vieira, was placed under house arrest pending bail of 3 million euros ($ 3.5 million).

He and three other men are being investigated as part of the operation “Red card”For possible fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.

Lawyer Manuel Silva told reporters that the president of Portugal’s most successful soccer club denies any wrongdoing.

Benfica is not under investigation.

Vieira, 72, has run the club since 2003.

Former soccer player Rui Costa, who was vice president of the club, was named president of Benfica following Vieira’s arrest on Saturday night.

