Luís Filipe Vieira leaves Benfica

07/15/2021 at 10:02 PM CEST

.

Luís Filipe Vieira, currently in house arrest on suspicion of tax crimes and money laundering, resigned today as president of Benfica, a club that he had commanded since 2003 and where his duties as a leader were suspended.

The resignation as president of the management of Benfica and its own Sociedad Anónima Deportiva (SAD) was transmitted by letter to the president of the club’s general assembly.

In that letter, whose reception has been confirmed to Efe by club sources, he explained in “essentially legal” terms that given the judicial situation in which he finds himself, he no longer has the conditions to remain in office, according to the first details exposed in local media.

Vieira’s resignation comes a day after the ultimatum given to him by the incarnates to leave.

Benfica gave him 30 days to demonstrate that, despite being under house arrest, he could exercise functions on the board of directors or resign from that position.

If he did neither, he would be expelled, the club warned.

Vieira, 72, who became president of Benfica in 2003, is currently in house arrest, until a bail of three million euros is made effective to avoid going to jail.

The former president was arrested last week in the framework of an investigation for alleged tax crimes and money laundering in businesses of 100 million euros.

Some of them directly affect the club and its shareholders.

After his arrest, Vieira announced the temporary suspension as president of the club, a position that fell to the vice president, former soccer player Rui Costa, who plans elections. before the end of this year.