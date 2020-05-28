The transfer which took Luís Figo from Barcelona to hated rivals Real Madrid remains one of the most controversial in football history.

And 20 years on from the move, the Portuguese winger is still answering questions on just what made him become the most vilified figure ever at the Blaugrana.

While he insisted he doesn’t regret his decision, Figo insists the finger of blame should be pointed at former president Josep Lluís Núñez instead.

if (typeof (jQuery) == “function”) {(function ($) {$. fn.fitVids = function () {}}) (jQuery)};

jwplayer (‘jwplayer_F64lakOV_ALJ3XQCI_div’). setup (

{“playlist”: “https: / / content.jwplatform.com / feeds /F64lakOV.json”, “ph”: 2}

);

“It was a very difficult and important decision,” I told Fabio Cannavaro during an Instagram Live session.

“I had to leave a city that had given me so much but I needed recognition from those in power at the club and I didn’t receive that…

“So then when you get another proposal, you think about it of course. That’s how it all started.

“The president said to me ‘bring us the money and leave.’ When someone tells you that, you get angry, especially when you are giving everything.

if (typeof (jQuery) == “function”) {(function ($) {$. fn.fitVids = function () {}}) (jQuery)};

jwplayer (‘jwplayer_vt3qQERy_ALJ3XQCI_div’). setup (

{“playlist”: “https: / / content.jwplatform.com / feeds /vt3qQERy.json”, “ph”: 2}

);

“I could have also gone to Lazio that summer. They were strong, had the money and wanted to pay my release clause.

“But I ended up in Madrid and I am happy with the decision I made.”

Figo stayed at Real for five years where he won every major honor available, aside from the Copa del Rey.