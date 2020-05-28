Former Portuguese midfielder Luis Figo commented on Wednesday in an interview with Fox Sports on various aspects that link his relationship with Brazilian football. In addition to praising the work of compatriot Jorge Jesus as Flamengo coach, the best player in the world in 2001 said he only left Real Madrid in mid-2005 due to relationship problems with Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

The current Palmeiras coach directed the Spanish team during that year, a time when Real had a trendy squad full of stars like Zidane, Ronaldo, Beckham and Roberto Carlos. “The beginning of my relationship with him (Luxembourg) was normal, as a coach and a player, but then things started to deteriorate a bit and I ended up leaving Real because of the coach’s decisions, for not playing,” he said.

In the middle of 2005 the Portuguese moved to Inter Milan, Italy, where he remained until he retired in 2009. “It was not technical reasons, but reasons of another kind. The experience I had (with Luxembourg) started out normal, but ended up being quite negative “, he commented. Figo is currently 47 years old and has participated in two World Cups with Portugal, in 2002 and 2006.

The Portuguese said he was following Jorge Jesus’ work at Flamengo and regretted that he did not have the opportunity to work together with the coach during his career as a midfielder. “He is one of the coaches I most admire, for everything he did, not only in Portugal, but also in all the countries where he went. I was never lucky enough to work with him, but I have this curiosity. He is top,” he said. .

Interestingly, Jesus and Figo spent time at Sporting, in Lisbon. Figo mentioned that Jesus’ results at Flamengo prove the coach’s potential, mainly because he won in a country considered very strong and competitive, like Brazil.

For the former midfielder, one of the best teammates he had in his career was former striker Ronaldo. “He was the one who impressed me the most, both at Barcelona and at Real Madrid. In Barcelona, ​​when he didn’t have many injuries, he showed his qualities. He didn’t have to do much to mark that he was different. That’s being special,” he analyzed.

