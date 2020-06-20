Luis Figo comes back to charge against Social communist government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias. He has never really buried the hatchet. The Portuguese, fed up with the disastrous management of the coronavirus by the Spanish Executive, exploded weeks ago and since then it has been a continuous scourge against the Government and its subjects. The last of the Portuguese has been make fun of Sánchez, Iglesias and theirs when comparing their management with that of Portugal, our neighbor.

The Portuguese shared a news story explaining that Portugal has shone in this pandemic for its management and for the low number of deaths from coronavirus compared to other European countries, and Figo took it with humor. « It is because we are further west! », wrote the former player of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

E Because we are further west! https://t.co/Lf5AVFmnJw – Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) June 19, 2020

Play with the words of Teresa Ribera

Obviously, the Portuguese refers to those statements by the Vice President of the Government Teresa Ribera, who came to say that the neighboring country controlled the coronavirus better because it was further west: «Portugal stopped Covid-19 earlier. It was coming from the east and they are a little further west and then they were able to stop a little earlier ».

It was not Figo’s first attack on the government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias, nor will it be the last. Despite the insults and harassment of the radical left whenever he criticizes the Executive, the Portuguese is not going to get down. A few days ago I publicly thanked Amancio Ortega his donations to fight against the Covid-19, knowing that he is one of the characters hated by the like-minded sectors by Podemos, and shortly before he used a news article from OKDIARIO to stoke Pablo Iglesias for «talking a lot and saying a little».