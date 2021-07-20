Luis Figo closes the subject of the audios and confirms that Florentino has called him to apologize

“I think that in a private conversation you can have expressions that are out of context. I have had the opportunity to speak with him and he has excused himself with me so it is a closed matter,” said the former Madrid player in Israel after participating in Tel Aviv in the duel between legends of the Real Madrid and Barcelona, who won the first 3-2.

It is a private conversation in which he has excused himself, so for me it is a closed matter

“Figo is the one who fucks the wardrobe,” said Florentino Pérez in the audios published by the newspaper El Confidencial.

