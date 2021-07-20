Luis Figo closes the subject of the audios and confirms that Florentino has called him to apologize

“I think that in a private conversation you can have expressions that are out of context. I have had the opportunity to speak with him and he has excused himself with me so it is a closed matter,” said the former Madrid player in Israel after participating in Tel Aviv in the duel between legends of the Real Madrid and Barcelona, who won the first 3-2.
It is a private conversation in which he has excused himself, so for me it is a closed matter
“Figo is the one who fucks the wardrobe,” said Florentino Pérez in the audios published by the newspaper El Confidencial.
The league
David Sánchez’s Mondays: Blessed tradition-recorded audios
YESTERDAY AT 07:31
Do you like Real Madrid? Read more news from Real Madrid at www.madridistanews.com
Football
Florentino Pérez whips the “Quinta del Buitre” in a new leaked audio
07/15/2021 AT 1:30 PM
Football
New audios by Florentino Pérez reveal his relationship with the media
07/15/2021 AT 09:19