Luis Fernando Suárez wins the race against Ignacio Ambriz as coach of the Costa Rican National Team

The directive of the Costa Rica Soccer Federation, officially announced the arrival of coach Luis Fernando Suárez to the bench of the Tica team, winning the race to the Mexican Ignacio Ambriz who sounded to occupy that position.

Welcome Professor! We welcome Luis Fernando Suárez, new technical director of the Costa Rican National Team “, was the message from the Costa Rican federation.

Through a press release on their social networks, the board of the Federation of Costa Rica made the arrival of the Colombian official, who has great experience taking Ecuador to the 2006 World Cup in Germany and Honduras to the 2012 London Olympics.

Luis Fernando Suárez won the bench race against Mexican coach Ignacio Ambriz, who sounded strong in recent weeks to reach this position, as well as other technicians like José Manuel de la Torre himself.

