Luis Fernando Peña, Ulises from “Amarte Hule”, announced that he will be a father – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Luis Fernando Pena recognized for his role as Ulises in Amarte Duele will have a child for the first time, and the actor shared the news through his social networks.

In the stories posted yesterday, precisely in the celebration of Father’s Day, Fernando and his partner Aly Noris began their great revelation by ensuring that they had an important announcement “today is a very special day and we have something important that we want to share with you, right @lamaestra_noriss “, with this message the couple began the news of their next child.

With a countdown, Luis and Aly made their followers wait an hour to finally announce that her family will be made up of three members, showing an ultrasound and revealing the baby’s name and gender: it will be a girl and her name will be Aitana.

In previous stories, it was possible to see that the couple was in a thematic restaurant, located in Teotihuacán and that is famous for its meals made at 45 meters high.

The protagonist of De La Calle has also used his social networks to show his dissatisfaction with the production companies, since He regretted that currently in the medium the number of followers that the actors have is more important than their quality.Photo: Instagram @la_maestranoriss

In September last year, the actor with more than 20 years of experience in film and television shared an ironic message on his Instagram stories “I will stop preparing as an actor and he will do pure asshole *, so I will have more followers and I will have a lot of work.”

Fernando Peña continued his criticism. “I will charge for greeting people, I will charge more than someone who graduated from CUT, INBA or Casa del Teatro. This is how the medium is handled now. Your quality doesn’t matter, the number of followers matters”.

The users of social networks supported what Peña said and highlighted his work as an actor, and it is that Peña se has forged a career in the entertainment world in Mexico thanks to prominent roles in film.

Luis Fernando Peña’s message about the quality of the actors and the number of followers

This is not the first controversy that has been generated on this issue, because in mid-June of this year, the actress Elvira monsell He confessed that current television producers prefer to choose personalities who have a large number of followers for their projects on their social networks, on top of their artistic talents.

“A very sad thing happens in my midst and that is that they give you work depending on how many followers you have. It doesn’t matter if you are an actor or not; it does not matter if you have studies or not; it doesn’t matter if there is a trajectory or not; the important thing is how many followers you have ”, he confirmed in his video.

The actress assured that she is not given social networks, and that is one of the reasons why she has not been able to increase her number of followers, and She expressed that she still hopes that a producer who does not ask for these requirements will send her to call a casting.

“I hope that one day there will be a producer who is interested in me working because I have 46 years of career and not because I have 4 thousand or so followers, and not the 100,000 or the 2 million that they ask… Well… it’s sad, but that’s the way it is. I send you a kiss and thank you very much ”.

After your statements, the actress went from having 4 thousand to more than 40 thousand followers, and with the notoriety that Elvira achieved, it was possible for her to do a casting, although she did not give details of the project, she thanked her fans and everyone who supported her.

Source: Infobae