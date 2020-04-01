Luis Fernandez, former coach of Athletic Bilbao and director of the PSG youth team, has successfully overcome the coronavirus. French coach has spent the past two weeks confined after testing positive for coronavirus And now he has communicated that he has successfully overcome the disease.

The preparer suspects that contracted the disease after the dispute of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 between PSG and Dortmund when he went to celebrate the pass with a crowd of fans at the stadium gate.

«I was a little tired, but luckily I was able to overcome the illness»he said in Le Parisien. The coach became very famous in Spain when he directed Athletic Bilbao in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“Now I have more motivation than before the illness. The desire to live and to value what I have around me has increased«, Assured a Luis Fernández who is still trying to return to the first-level European bench.