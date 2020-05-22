Today idol of Sao Paulo, Luis Fabiano arrived at Morumbi club in 2001 when he was loaned by Rennes, French club where he had a short stay. His first attacking companion was France, another great striker in the history of Tricolor. On the night of last Wednesday, the two met again on a live on Instagram, where the ‘Fabulous’ told about the emotion of having passed the former companion in the list of the top scorers of the club.

“The excitement of reaching you and passing is very great. When I arrived in São Paulo, you were the great idol, along with Rogério Ceni, from the São Paulo nation, and I was already climbing in the artillery. I was inspired a lot in you, since I arrived, when I was about 20 years old. I tried to learn the most from you there, to become a better striker. When I passed, the emotion was very great “, he said.

Luis Fabiano and França were fellow attackers in São Paulo between 2001 and 2002

Luis Fabiano, with 212 goals, and França, with 182 goals, are the third and fifth greatest scorers in the history of São Paulo, respectively. The leader of the list is Serginho Chulapa, who scored 242 goals in 399 games for Tricolor. During the live, Maranhao França stated that he would like him or Luis Fabiano to be in first place because he has more identification with the club than Serginho, who is also an idol of Santos.

“When I saw you scoring goals and passing me, I thought ‘Luis will be the greatest (top scorer) in history’. I hoped so much because, not only do we work together and I am your friend, but you have a greater identification with São Paulo than Serginho Chulapa himself. One of us would have to be the first in history, unfortunately it didn’t happen. But that’s why I rooted so much “, reported França.

Luis Fabiano agreed with the ex-companion and said he found it difficult for anyone to surpass Serginho Chulapa in the artillery.

“My dream, in addition to winning titles in São Paulo, was to be the first in history precisely for that reason. For the time I was in São Paulo, the identification that I had with the fans. Honestly, I think that nobody today will get there in above, because football is so dynamic that the guy appears, scores so many goals and is already sold. And to go to Europe and back, you have to like the team a lot, just like me and Kaká. of the first, but being the third is already great “, he said.

Together, France and Luis Fabiano won the Rio-São Paulo Tournament in 2001. Before that, the Maranhão player had already won the 1998 and 2000 São Paulo Championships. The ‘Fabuloso’, guaranteed the Copa Sudamericana in 2012, in his second passage through the Tricolor. Despite being grateful for the titles, France said that both deserved more relevant trophies.

“Unfortunately, sometimes football is not very fair. You are a guy who deserved to be a world champion for São Paulo. I also, for what I did in six years, also deserved a bigger title. I almost won the Copa do Brasil, but we lost the title against Cruzeiro. It would be my only national title for São Paulo and it would be an honor “, concluded França.

