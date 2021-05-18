Luis Enrique’s squad list for Europe, on Thursday, May 27

05/17/2021 at 7:31 PM CEST

Ramon Fuentes

The Spanish national coach, Luis Enrique, will release the list of the 26 summoned for the Eurocup next Thursday, May 27 in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. The event will take place from 12:30 pm in the Luis Aragonés Room.

Former FC Barcelona coach make public the list of players that will make up the Spanish team during the championship and later he will respond to the media in a press conference. The act It can be followed live through the official channels of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The summoned players They will start the concentration with the national team on Monday, May 31 at the residence of the Ciudad del Fútbol. The selection, in this way, will carry out all the preparation, both for the friendlies on June 4 and 8 against Portugal and Lithuania, as of the three games that will play at the Cartuja Stadium.

Take back the European throne

Spain will start his journey to the European Championship on Monday June 14 with a duel against the Swedish national team. Later he will face Poland on Saturday 19 and will conclude against Slovakia on Wednesday 23. The final stages will be played between Saturday June 26 and Sunday July 11.

Those of Luis Enrique seek to regain the European throne after handing it over to Portugal in 2016. First with Luis Aragonés (2008) and later with Vicente del Bosque (2012), the selection retained the title in up to two consecutive editions.