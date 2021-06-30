Luis Enrique’s Spain, one goal away from the 2008 and 2012 Euro Cups

06/30/2021 at 7:42 AM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Spanish team has scored ten goals in the last two games, something that had not been achieved since the 1958 World Cup, and is only one away from equaling the records of the 2008 and 2012 editions, when it was the European champion.. After scoring one in the first two stakes, the Spanish have been unleashed by registering five against Slovakia and another five against world runner-up Croatia.

Spain debuted with a draw to nothing against Sweden, which raised some doubts about the scoring ability of the block. Criticism hung over the starting center forward, Álvaro Morata, who had several clear chances and failed to crystallize any. Already against Poland, where it did not go beyond the tie, but did see the door on one occasion, the selection again showed some deficiencies to be effective in the face of the door.

Until the last match of the group stage. Spain stood out with a win against Slovakia (5-0) with goals from Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres and they reached the round of 16 as second in the group with great sensations in the game.

Another scoring gale against the complicated Croatia

The Spanish certified this good dynamic against Luka Modric’s Croatia, which also entered the final phase as second in the group, behind England. Despite starting the game uphill with an own goal from Unai Simón, those of Luis Enrique exhibited a great personality from beginning to end and turned the electronic with the goals of Pablo Sarabia, César Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres.

11 – Spain has already scored 11 goals in Euro 2021 and only in the 2008 and 2012 editions (when they were champions) did they score more (12). Data. # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/RQlvMJrJsi – OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 29, 2021

The management of the last minutes was not adequate and the Balkans forced extra time in just five minutes. But again the selection returned to show a great punch with the goals of Álvaro Morata, with an excellent volley with his left leg, and Mikel Oyarzabal in just three minutes.

12 goals, the great goal

Against Switzerland, the Spanish team has before them the great opportunity to access the semifinals of the tournament, where they would face the winner of Italy – Belgium, and match the scoring record of the 2008 and 2012 editions, when he took the title. With 11 goals currently, Spain should score at least one against the Swiss team to equalize the record, the best in Spain in the history of the European Cups.