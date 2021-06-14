Luis Enrique’s Spain has a clear idea

SEVILLE.

The Spain’s debut in the Nations Eurocup will be against Sweden, they will play in the Sevillian stadium of La Cartuja with enough heat and against a very physical Nordic team, but Luis Enrique assured that his idea will not change of game.

The game plan will be the same for each game, which is to catch the ball and try to do our thing, from there, generate the greatest number of occasions, control the opponent’s transitions and when we have to defend, press ” explained Luis Enrique.

The selector He insisted that not even the hard week lived with the positives for covid-19 have made him change your idea.

My plan is the same, I remember that a year or so ago I told the players that they had no doubt that I was going to come to the European with a clear idea of ​​how I wanted to play and those who made it theirs would be here, “he explained.

But the Spanish coach is clear that it will not be an easy match against Sweden.

We do not know who will play at the top, but Sweden is characterized by playing fairly direct, “said Luis Enrique.

