Luis Enrique will wait for Busquets

06/10/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

Sergio Busquets will be in the Eurocup despite testing positive for coronavirus. This is how blunt Luis Enrique has been at today’s press conference, where he assured that he hopes to have the Barça midfielder available.

“I don’t want to wait for him, I’m going to wait for him. He is a player who starts with an advantage since he has been the first to test positive. And there is more than enough time. Busquets will be on the list for sure,” snapped the Spanish coach. Luis Enrique believes in ‘Busi’ because he has made it known that way and, if there are no major problems in the diagnosis, the Barça player will be able to play the Euro and play an important role.

When asked by SPORT about how Badía’s man is doing right now, ‘Lucho’ insisted that he is “great” and that he is training normally due to his asymptomatic positive condition. “Busi is perfect, asymptomatic, he is able to train and he is complying with his exercises to the letter. We are always in contact. He is wonderful. We hope that everything can be a scare, “said Luis Enrique.

Thus, we will see when Busquets can join the group again and what role the Spanish coach has for him as a coach for a European Championship that will start tomorrow.