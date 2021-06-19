Luis Enrique: “We can still be first in the group”

Luis Enrique appeared in the flash interview after a new puncture from the National Team. The coach praised the game in Poland and acknowledged that the game did not end with the best feelings …



What do you feel: “A tremendous desire to see the game again to analyze it.”

Sensations? “They are not the best. Perhaps we have been superior but not enough to win clearly. I liked Poland, they have generated opportunities for us. We have tried with waste and to win to resolve the situations but they were not clear. Too bad of the penalty at one point crucial”.

Things you didn’t like: “I expected a greater superiority but we couldn’t. The result often makes things up and when there is no positive result, we have to analyze it.”

Changes: “They are not to blame, they are interested in doing it well. We want to win the game, but a draw enables us, if we win the last game, to be even first. Nobody said it would be easy.”

People are nervous: “That’s what you are for, to reassure them and be positive. As a coach I have had to solve problems. I am delighted with the group, we must come to Seville again to give joy to the fans and be able to win.”

Morata’s dedication: “He has done a lot of things well, today and in previous games. The goal is an anecdote. Too bad we haven’t been able to do any more. The rival has also deserved and has put us in trouble.”

Grass: “Well, like the day, now it’s cool. You could play football, I’ve seen 22 guys leave everything behind.”

I don’t think the grass is going to improve much: “There are many people working to improve and I appreciate it.”

There are players who have said that it has encouraged them at the end of the game: “They have invented it because I don’t usually speak after the game. As a rule I never speak at the end of the game because it is not the best time to draw conclusions. I have encouraged each one to recover.”

Message: “Nothing, what we have to do is play better, generate chances and win games. The fans are supporting us and we hope we will measure up.”

Later, the Asturian coach addressed all the media at a press conference.

Is classification in danger? “We have been superior, but not enough. Poland has not given us many chances, but they have gotten the one they have had. We have tried to solve in a messy way. Too bad about the penalty, which would have helped us to solve the game. I expected more superiority and generate more chances to score. Sometimes the result makes things up, but I liked Poland. We wanted to win, but a draw leaves us within a qualifying victory. We can still be first. Nobody said this would be easy”.

Are you afraid that the fans will turn their backs on the team? “To reassure and be positive is the press. This group gives me confidence. We have to come to Seville to try to win. If we do not win we will be out. Morata has done many things well both against Poland as before. The goal is an anecdote, too bad that we have not done any more. The rival has put us in trouble. “

Rodrigo has complained about the grass again, how do you see it? “I see it as the day. The grass is as the day. I have seen 22 guys playing there and nothing has happened. There are people trying to improve it and that is what I am left with.”

What have you told the players? “I have encouraged them individually, but I have not spoken with the group because it is not the best time to draw conclusions. We will. What we have to do is play better, score and win. We have the fans helping and supporting” .

What do you feel: frustration, disappointment …? “None of them. I have the feeling of hope. I was expecting a better game, but Poland has been very good. It has been a difficult game for Spain.”

Isn’t it hard for Spain to play against teams that close? “The most difficult thing is to play against withdrawn rivals. Sweden closed, but not so much Poland who has sought to go out and play.”

Do you think that Spain has lacked being more aggressive in direct duels? “We have not lacked any of that. Our player profile is to play offensive football. The duels have been distributed. In no case would I say that attitude has been lacking, we have had all the desire.”

Did Spain play better against Sweden or against Poland? “Poland has given us more difficulties, against Sweden it was a constant attack. Poland wanted to get out of their area and played a better game.”

Has it cost the team to overcome the missed penalty? “There is a key moment in the game which is the penalty. If we had gone ahead the game would have changed. But it has been the other way around. More tension has come to us. But I will keep the important thing. Now we come to the final test, to third game to be won “.

What balance do you make of the rival? “Poland played a good game and I liked it. I think we deserved to win on the points, but Poland was also able to take the game. Today it was a good team that caused us problems.”

Do you think we can be eliminated in the group stage? “I expected to have six points right now and zero goals conceded. But surely we all expected that. But the reality is what it is. This is football, and there are always difficulties. Now comes the decisive moment.”