Luis Enrique turns Hacendado into a ‘trending topic’ for his last photo

Luis Enrique, during a game (Photo: Stuart Franklin via .)

Luis Enrique is being one of the great protagonists of the Eurocup. Questioned in the first phase by the irregular performance of the team, the coach has drawn attention even for the clothes he wears in games and at the press conference.

This Sunday, the coach has once again been the center of all eyes on networks thanks to his last photo on Twitter. “Getting ready for the best!”, Luis Enrique writes next to a selfie in which he appears watching a game to work in the semi-final next Tuesday against Italy.

But what has most attracted the attention of the image is not the motivation of the coach, but what appears next to the laptop, on the right side of the photograph. A packet of Hacendado gum, specifically ginger flavor.

The finding has not left Twitter users indifferent, who have turned the word Hacendado into a trending topic.

“You go with everything to make history” say some tweeter, while most do not believe that someone can enjoy the taste of these chewing gums.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE