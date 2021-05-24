Luis Enrique today gives his list of Spain for the European Championship, with or without Ramos?

Luis Enrique will give today, at 12 hours, the list with the 26 summoned who will attend the Eurocup that starts next June 11 and a name draws attention: Sergio Ramos. The captain of the Spanish team and Real Madrid, indisputable until now for the coach, has a 2021 to be forgotten marked by constant injuries and doubts about his physical condition endanger his presence in the continental championship.

So far, the relationship between the two has been idyllic. They began melting into a hug on the first list of Lucho and since then they have raved about each other. In addition, the coach has helped Ramos in his goal of continuing to make history with the games in which the Red has dressed, something that has cost him more than one criticism. The presence of the camero in the final minutes against Kosovo on March 31 when he came out of an injury made him add one more internationality, but it also cost him an injury that he has dragged throughout the final stretch of the season.

Thus, Ramos, who has only played seven games in 2021 (five with Real Madrid, two with the national team), since that meeting went more than a month without playing and forced to return to Chelsea in the semifinals of the Champions League. His poor performance that day showed that he was not fully recovered and since then he has not played again. Against Villarreal, this Saturday, he entered the call but without arguing for a single minute.

Meanwhile, the situation with selectable centrals has changed. The fight has been joined by Aymeric Laporte, a highly prestigious player who achieved Spanish nationality a few weeks ago. Pau Torres has continued to grow, Iñigo Martínez’s campaign has been remarkable and Nacho also claims a place. In addition, Luis Enrique has great confidence in the young Eric García and in Diego Llorente.

Ramos has gone from leader of the rear and absolutely essential for doubts to arise with his call. There are just three weeks left until the Eurocopa debut against Sweden and it is not at all clear that the Sevillian could be in top form for that day.

The descent of the captain of the Red in the group plays in his favor. His experience, personality and winning character make him a very important piece, although he is also a double-edged sword if he is summoned and does not play. Will there be a good atmosphere around the national team with Ramos on the bench?

His case is reminiscent of other La Roja legends such as Iker Casillas or Raúl González. Vicente del Bosque accused the first of creating a bad atmosphere when he was not a starter in the Euro 2016; to the second, Luis Aragones He preferred not to take it to the Euro 2008 because he thought he was not going to accept his replacement. Will it be the same with Sergio Ramos?