Luis Enrique, the great winner of Euro 2020

07/08/2021 at 09:41 CEST

Marcos de Vicente

Criticisms, noise and a lot of pressure. That’s what he lived Luis Enrique since he made public the list of 24 players who would play Euro 2020. The clamor was the majority and a small canoe was enough to accommodate the few who believed in it. Now, a month later, not an entire fleet would cope.

Spain it leaves this Euro 2020 Untitled (nobody demanded that), but the illusion has taken hold of a country that started the competition watching television out of the corner of the eye. The disapproving faces of the spectators increased after the first two games despite the fact that in Las Rozas the group was getting stronger and stronger. And the captain in front was Luis Enrique.

From the last monkey to captain Sergi Busquets they went out to defend their coach and the dressing room whenever they received a hard blow. Unai Simon’s mistake of lump? Pineapple. Morata’s mistake from the penalty spot? Pineapple. And so with absolutely everything that happened on and off the pitch.

“I felt supported like never before in my career. He valued the things he did that had nothing to do with the goal,” said Morata when he was most in the limelight. “I have full confidence in him. It is a great luck to have him by my side because he is a ‘top’ coach with a resume that few coaches have. Renewal? We have been talking about it and he is going to be with us as long as he wants, “said Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF.

There was no more to talk about. Inside there were no fissures and outside, an entire country began to believe. In the semifinals Spain gave Italy a bath and the state of illusion was decreed. The cruel penalties threw La Roja, but there was no lack of messages of support. Honor, pride and sacrifice were the most repeated words. And on the horizon, a wish: That the Qatar 2022 World Cup is here.