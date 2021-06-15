Luis Enrique: the great one pointed out by Spain’s draw against Sweden in his debut in the Eurocup



Luis Enrique saved Gerard Moreno, one of the top scorers of the season.

Photo: David Ramos / .

Spain drew 0-0 against Sweden on the first day of the Eurocup. “La Roja”, a wide favorite for the aforementioned match, could not finish the scoring opportunities he had, and on two occasions his defense was very vulnerable. Luis Enrique, Spanish coach, ended as the great signal of the day.

12,517 attended La Cartuja, in Seville, and surely most of them saw with surprise the starting eleven presented by Luis Enrique: Morata started by Gerard Moreno, Marcos Llorente played out of his natural position and Thiago Alcántara was not a starter.

🚨 WE ALREADY HAVE THE FIRST ELEVEN OF SPAIN AT # EURO2020 !! 👥 This is @ LUISENRIQUE21's starting line-up for @SeFutbol's debut in the European Championship against Sweden. 💪🏻 Let's go for it all, # VamosEspaña !! # SomosEspaña # EURO2020

Luis Enrique’s mistakes

Luis EnriqueIn his period with the national team, he has given Morata a lot of confidence. It has been his fixed forward. However, the Juventus striker had no better season than Gerard Moreno, who scored 30 goals this season, 10 more than his direct competition for the position.

Moreno entered at 74 ‘, eight minutes after Luis Enrique tried to play without a fixed nine after removing Morata for Pablo Sarabia. In 20 minutes of play – adding the added time -, Moreno had two important chances to score, generating more danger than Morata generated.

Ceeeeeeerca Spain! 😰 Gerard Moreno was nowhere near giving Spain the victory over the end. ❌ # ESP 0-0 # SWE # EuroTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I # EURO2020

📲 FREE in the TUDN app and @PrendeTV

– TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 14, 2021

Marcos Llorente played as a winger on the right. He has served in that position before, one of many roles he has fulfilled in the field, but it is not his natural position. Always on the attack, since Sweden locked themselves in their field, they had a good game (8.0 qualification according to SofaScore), but lost the ball up to 13 times.

If by design it had been placed in a position with more freedom to remain permanently in attack, subtracting its responsibilities in the defensive apparatus, perhaps its impact would have been even greater.

Thiago Alcántara was not a starter, entered 66 ′. The trust was received by Pedri / Koke. The first, key for Luis Enrique, was not as decisive as Spain needed due to the context of the game. But who came out was Rodri, in the rush to be more offensive in search of the goal.

Sweden played a smart game, and had goalkeeper Robin Olsen their most valuable player. He hoped he had options against him, and he did. The defense of Spain was not perfect, and could pay dearly against a rival of more punch.

First, Alexander Isak came close to scoring 0-1 at the close of the first half. He beat the goalkeeper, but not Llorente, who on the line cleared a whimsical ball that then hit the post.

How was Spain just saved! 😱 From a video game what just happened in Seville. 👀 # ESP 0-0 # SWE # EuroTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I # EURO2020

📲 FREE in the TUDN app and @PrendeTV

– TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 14, 2021

Then, Isak himself generated a dangerous play after being besieged by three Spanish defenders. He put the goal in the face of Marcus Berg, who missed an incredible chance.

But please! 🤦‍♂️

Berg just gave us the biggest bear in the Euro. But out of mercy! ❌ # ESP 0-0 # SWE # EuroTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I # EURO2020

📲 FREE in the TUDN app and @PrendeTV

– TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 14, 2021

Spain will have to correct quickly, because the margin of error in this type of tournaments is minimal. Next Saturday, June 19, a final will be played against Poland, a rival that lost to Slovakia in the early hours. Luis Enrique will have to vindicate himself.