Luis Enrique: "The future? I am going"

Luis Enrique does not plan to get off the boat. Despite the two setbacks harvested so far in the Eurocup, the Spanish coach trusts 100% in what his team is working on and now it only remains for the long-awaited victory to arrive to begin to see the glass half full. ‘Lucho’ is optimistic and stated this at the press conference prior to tomorrow’s momentous match against Slovakia.

He knows that there is a lot at stake, that the fierce criticisms have not been long in coming, but he sees himself in the National Team: “I have a contract until after the World Cup. I am going, my rhythm is going and I would be delighted to continue. I have no intention of breaking the contract“.

On what the game against Slovakia means, Luis Enrique indicated that “we play what we play, which is to go to the next round. Then, the corresponding reflection will be made. We play what the majority of national teams do, which reach the third game with options to finish first, second, third or fourth. “