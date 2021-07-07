Luis Enrique surrenders to Pedri’s performance against Italy

Coach Luis Enrique of the Selection of Spain, surrendered to the performance of footballer Pedri del Barcelona, during participation in the Euro 2021, comparing it with legends of the country.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari asked for the return of Nicolás Castillo

Has anyone noticed an 18-year-old boy at the Euro? I haven’t seen anyone about Pedri. Not Andrés Iniesta. We are going to take care of the young people “, were the words of Luis Enrique.

The technical director spoke at the end of the semi-final match against Italy where they were eliminated from the competition, ensuring that the tournament that their midfielder held was not seen by anyone before.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

Luis Enrique “Have you noticed the tournament that Pedri did? I have never seen an 18-year-old boy play like I have seen Pedri in this tournament, or Don Andrés Iniesta. It’s a crazy thing. You have to take good care of him “ – Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) July 6, 2021

Luis Enrique took time to compare Pedri with Andrés Iniesta himself, ensuring that he never saw the world champion in South Africa 2010, playing like that at 18 years of age.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content