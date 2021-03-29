Luis Enrique: “Sergio Ramos is fine, his replacement is a technical decision” | Georgia

Luis Enrique attended the media after the triumph of Spain versus Georgia on the second day of the qualifying phase of the Qatar World Cup. A goal from Dani Olmo in injury time he gave the victory to the national team. A key victory after the draw against Greece.

Suffering

“I’ve been on the verge of a heart attack. We played a lot and in the first half we have already seen. We have been losing confidence, Unai saved us and in a defensive error we conceded the goal. In the second half we knew it was going to be difficult ”.

Ghosts

“This is going to be the film against Kosovo. We have changed seven players, but we are not so lucid. The public plays a role in favor of the local team. In the second part the intention was to do homework. I think it’s a well-deserved award and if it’s not, I don’t care. We know that each game will cost ”.

Effectiveness of changes

“For that to happen you have to wear down your opponent in the first half. They have done very well and we have insisted ”.

Taken the measure

“No. This will always be the case. There are no small rivals. They are not excuses, but if you are not correct we suffer ”.

Sergio Ramos

“It’s fine. It was a technical decision. Anything I do with Sergio generates controversy ”.

Georgia

“It is a team that is growing. Today he defended very well. The field also helped. The public has given him one more point of courage. I liked it a lot and if they play at this level they will win games ”.

Rest changes

«The changes at half time have been Diego Llorente for yellow and Bryan for putting in a more experienced player. I liked your match. For me they lacked daring. If the field is not well it does not matter. We can lose by playing badly, but not by not trying.

Pedri

“The first half like the whole team and in the second he has shown the player he is. They know each other very well ”.

Dani Olmo

“The shot has an effect with these balls that some were deflated. We must improve in the shots ”.

Team moment

“I do not have doubts. The selections are these and 10 more that can come. I am very concerned for the game against Kosovo. Spain has to be in the next rival. We are suffering a lot against these teams. This is football and we have to accept it ”.

Busquets

“For a long time it has been the doll that everyone has given. He is a spectacular player. Today if we count the losses there were them on everyone’s part. Today they have shown a fortitude and a courage that make me continue and have confidence in my team ”.

Kosovo Defense

“I don’t know how he will defend. We can expect anything ”.

Bad first part

“In terms of sensations, it was one of the games that I suffered the most from the beginning to the end, but for the joy of the end it is worth it. There was the ghost that the classification was complicated. It was not a disastrous first part. The times that we have been able to combine we have not generated danger. Everything works as long as it has a positive reading ”.