Luis Enrique: “Resign? You’re kidding?”

06/22/2021 at 3:31 PM CEST

The Spanish coach Luis Enrique has spoken with Deportes Cuatro during the preview of the momentous match of the Red against Slovakia in the group stage of the Eurocup.

In a preview of the interview, the coach has been quite clear on many issues, such as whether he would resign if the team ends up eliminated.

“Resign if they eliminate us? Are you kidding me? I’m thinking of renewing, imagine”, said the coach very clearly.

Regarding the match, the third of this group stage, Luis Enrique commented that they are “Very well and prepared. We can fail, it is one of the possibilities.”

“With passing I would be satisfied,” he added.

Despite that, “Luis Enrique will be born optimistic and will die optimistic”, and did not reveal any possible change in the eleven: “Any of the 24 are trained and prepared to get the first victory. It may be that there are changes and it may not be “.

Taking stock of the first games, the coach appreciated that the team had “been far superior to the rival and the icing on the cake was missing.”

As for the rival, Spain expects a Slovakia “very close. It will be difficult.”

“They are the best group I have ever worked with. I would stay 30 more days,” he said of his players.

Finally, regarding the controversial words of Rafael Van der Vaart about his team, Luis Enrique settled the issue with a blunt: “Indifference”.