Luis Enrique on Ramos’ record: “I don’t care what image you can give me”

The Spanish team beat Kosovo 3-1 this Wednesday at the Cartuja de Sevilla. The national team has gone from the doubts of the first day against Greece to win more comfortably against Kosovo. The debate at Luis Enrique’s press conference was the participation of Sergio Ramos, whom Luis Enrique helped in his particular search for the record for international matches. The coach has acknowledged that his substitution “has been a technical decision, Sergio is fine but I have decided that others play.” Asked if the decision to help the national team captain reach the record could harm him, Luis Enrique has been clear: “I don’t care what image you can give me, I only think about the good of the national team.”