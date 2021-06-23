Luis Enrique: “Now comes Modric, who continues to fight”

In flash interview: “I decide who takes the penalties”

At a press conference: “I have all 24 spliced”

Are you relieved?

This win is a relief for everyone, also for me. Spain puts everything from beginning to end, and nothing can be blamed on us. We are confident and looking forward to Monday. We have the high and we will have a beer, and from now on we have to prepare the game against Croatia. I feel supported, and although I know that a coach depends on results, I feel supported. But I am very good in the Federation. I have a contract.

Do you think that Spain has received a lot of criticism?

We already know that when you win the praise comes and when you lose the criticism comes, we all know it and especially the coaches. This rally has been critical for the virus, but that was never an excuse

Have the changes worked for you?

Again I have the 24 spliced ​​and wanting to play. And that’s very good for the team.

How have you seen Busquets?

Busquets has made a great game, nothing that we do not know. He is our captain and an extraordinary player, also as a person. Busi has had a very bad time with the coronavirus. But bringing him was an easy decision. The game of Busquets has been manual, of how a pivot should play. It ended up busted, but it was at its best. He is a unique player, and he is a guarantee.

What do you expect from Croatia?

Croatia is going to be very complicated, difficult. Modric continues fighting and they have a good level. I think I am going step by step. The expectations are what I said and I have not changed. The bottle of cava has been uncorked. From here we will see if we can open another. We were not to choose a rival. We have spent seconds and we are going to Denmark to play against Croatia. It will be difficult, but from the second round there are no affordable rivals.

What did you think of the La Cartuja lawn?

As in the other two games, but it has improved a bit. My thanks to the gardeners.

Can Marcos Llorente only play winger?

Marcos Llorente is very good, we even thought he would have played inside against Slovakia. I have versatile players. As a coach I use the players looking for the best for the team. Today it was Azpilicueta’s turn, who was very good. Like Sarabia, Koke, everyone has been very good. Marcos Llorente, like others, can play in different positions depending on the game. And that’s good for the coach.

Will you give free to celebrate victory?

The fans have a great time. After such a game, in which we all need confidence, we had to continue. Flattery weakens, so be careful.