Luis Enrique lays the foundations for the Eurocup

The Eurocup is around the corner and Lewis Enrique it is increasingly clear who his men will be. The Spanish coach is being a man of surprises. Since his arrival, each list and call has had some unexpected script twist. Accustomed to a fairly solid continuity in each listing, their mandate is marked by meritocracy at each interval of citations. Has done debut 22 players in the 20 games he has accumulated as coach, being a total of 58 the Spaniards who have had minutes until then.

Despite the news with which it could surprise in its last call prior to the Euro 2021, the man from Gijón is giving a glimpse of what his bases will be for the great event on the old continent. These three qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup 2022 against Greece (1-1), Georgia (1-2) and Kosovo (3-1) have been a good sample of evidence for Luis Enrique.

The team and their game have been improving, in crescendo part by part, day by day in this match window. The stumble before Greece It was a mole, a warning to sailors of what certain matches can be against rivals who know how to lock themselves up, rude and capable of transforming the minimum chances they have. It was difficult to get up from the stumble before Georgia but it was demonstrated with the goal of Dani Elm that there are players capable of unblocking matches. Before the combined Kosovo, lesson learned.

In these games, despite the news that the call may suggest, it was clear that Lewis Enrique They trust more in certain players, in their indisputable today. It is true that there are some important men injured and that this appointment was other touched. An example is the captain Sergio Ramos. But there were only four players who started in these three games against Greeks, Georgians and Kosovars.

A solid block

Unai Simón, Eric García, Ferran Torres and Álvaro Morata They have jumped from the start in all three games and start with a clear advantage over the rest of the players. With two starts in this interval there are up to six players: Marcos Llorente, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Koke, Pedri and Dani Olmo. Finally, up to nine started in one of them: Sergio Ramos, Íñigo Martínez, Diego Llorente, Pedro Porro, Fabián, Gayà, Rodri, Canales and Bryan Gil.

Looking back at the last national team break and marking the match against Germany and their blank set (6-0), in that duel they were headlines Unai Simón, Sergi Ramos, Rodri, Koke, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Morata. The return of Jordi Sunrise, the doubts with Busquets, the unknown with the right side and the left inside are the main doubts. There are also positions in which the competition between a pair of men will leave doubts until the European Championship.

Under sticks, it is quite determined that Unai Simon will be the titular goalkeeper of Spain for the Eurocup. Lewis Enrique has decided to continue in the goal and has not chosen to alternate minutes with From Gea or Robert Sanchez. The latter, the only man who has not made his debut in this call. Injury to Pau towers led to rotate the script of Luis Enrique. The Villarreal player was being fixed in his schemes. Eric Garcia He has emerged as the ideal substitute, starting in all three games. Sergio Bouquets would be his dance partner today.

The high level of Jordi Sunrise in it Barça has allowed him to be indisputable again with Spain for Lewis Enrique in left-handed lane. More doubts exist with the right-handed side: Llorente, Pedro Porro, Carvajal, Jesús Navas, Sergi Roberto, Bellerín … The square for the right-handed side is expensive in the last calls and there is nothing certain yet.

In the center of the field the position is close. Rodri He started with an advantage in the pivot but returned to his best level of Busquets change the scenery. The two indoor stalls have only insurance in the eleventh Koke and compete Fabian, Canales, Thiago, Pedri and even frames Llorente, which cannot be ruled out in the spinal cord either.

Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Álvaro Morata They seem indisputable in offensive positions. They are the ones who have enjoyed the most minutes with Lewis Enrique in the last games. Competing with them can be both Gerard Moreno, Oyarzabal or even frames Asensio despite its fall from the list this last citation. Iago Blades, Alcacer, Rodrigo or Adama Traoré are other names