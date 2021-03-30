Luis Enrique is not clear at all

The expedition of the Spanish team arrived this Monday in Seville wrapped in a restless environment. Despite the victory in Georgia, the image given by the national team in the two games of the World Cup qualification this week has not been anything good and doubts have invaded a project that seemed to look very good just a few months ago, when the Roja qualified for the Final Four of the Nations League after beating Germany 6-0. A draw against Greece and a last-gasp victory against Georgia is the worrying Spanish balance on their way to get the ticket to Qatar 2022. And the Euro is just around the corner, just over two months.

Luis Enrique seemed to have a fairly clear plan at the end of 2020. Their lineups did not vary excessively and, despite some changes in the calls and the eleven, their teams were more or less recognizable. However, a few months later, the feeling left by the selection is that all work is to be done, that the Asturian coach does not have clear ideas and that his doubts are transferred to the players and to the field.

From De gea to Unai Simón

David De Gea He started as a starter for Luis Enrique, who relied on him for the first four games of the Nations League. However, his irregular performance, alternating good saves with some mistakes and insecurities both in the national team and in Manchester United, led Luis Enrique to give him the alternative to Unai Simon. The Athletic goalkeeper responded and, after four matches in a row in the starting eleven, he points to the Red goalkeeper in the Eurocup … as long as Lucho does not change his mind, something that is not rulable at all.

Indefiniteness on the sides

Jesus Navas seemed a fixture on the right side due to the numerous injuries of Dani Carvajal and Sergi Roberto, but the slump in his performance left him out of the last list. Thus, against Greece the versatile played Marcos Llorente placeholder image and before Georgia the debutant Pedro joint. Position is anyone’s guess heading into the Euro with five players vying for an ownerless spot.

On the left side, José Luis Gayà and Sergio Reguilón they had alternated until now with good performance of both. However, the high level of Jordi Alba He has returned to the national team, and the contest for the position is very open.

Central injuries

The central pair is the one that Luis Enrique has clearer with Sergio Ramos on the right and Pau Torres on the left. However, his injuries have opened the door for Eric García and Diego Llorente, that they have not convinced in these two parties. If the physicist respects the camero and the villarrealense, both seem indisputable.

The Busquets-Rodri struggle

In this second stage of Luis Enrique, both have alternated as anchor of the team: four games he has played Sergio Busquets, four has also disputed Rodri. The veteran Barça player has been a starter in the national team for more than a decade and despite the fact that many are already demanding a replacement in the midfield, he still disputes the minutes of the City player. Veterancy or passing to the new generation? Luis Enrique has not just made up his mind.

Indecision in the media

The diversity of options on the flyers is a blessing … and a problem at the same time. There are no indisputable as in the time of Xavi and Iniesta, and this has opened a tough fight that has Lucho undecided. Mikel Merino He is the one who has played the most as a starter since the Asturian’s return –four games–, but did not enter the last call-up; the rest have rotated, depending on their state of form: three have contested Fabian and Canales, two Koke and Thiago and one the debutant Pedri. It is difficult to give a team personality if there are different players at the controls each time.

Without Ansu … Ferran and Olmo

Ansu Fati He was called to be the great star of the Red, but he was seriously injured. Without him, Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo They are the ones who have played the most, although without giving the feeling of indisputable. Bryan Gil or Oyarzábal also ask for step in the ends and Adama Traoré seems to have fallen from the fight.

The eternal doubts in the nine

Who will be the nine for Spain in the Eurocup is a real unknown, Luis Enrique is not convinced by any of them, as he shows that Mikel Oyarzábal played a couple of ‘false nine’ games. Rodrigo Moreno’s poor season seems to have left him out of the race, and between Gerard Moreno and Álvaro Morata It seems to be the dispute, with Iago Aspas almost ruled out.

Games played (out of eight possible) with Luis Enrique in the second stage of the national team. 20 MINUTES