Luis Enrique is late when he is locked in the elevator efe

He was left in a scare and an anecdote but Luis Enrique did not arrive with a good feeling at La Cartuja to face Kosovo after suffering a problem before moving to the stadium.

In the RTVE broadcast, Juan Carlos Rivero has reported that the coach has arrived late and not with the rest of the team. Apparently Luis Enrique has been locked in one of the hotel elevators for an hour. Along with him were six more people from the coaching staff.