Luis Enrique got stuck in the hotel elevator before the game | Spain

Luis Enrique and his coaching staff arrived late to The Cartuja from Seville after one of the elevators of the hotel where the national team was concentrated broke down with the team members inside. The players arrived on the bus from Spain to the Olympic stadium, while the coach and his team had to go in a minibus.

Finally, despite the delay, everything was resolved and Luis Enrique along with his assistants arrived at La Cartuja to be able to play the match belonging to the third day of the qualifying phase of the World Cup in Qatar against Kosovo.