Luis Enrique directs the parallel bubble training with Kepa and Albiol

06/09/2021

Luis Enrique, Spanish coach, led this Wednesday the second training session of the ‘parallel bubble’, already with the 17 men called by the coach as alternatives to a possible circumstance in the call for Euro 2020 and incorporated to work in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas, including Kepa Arrizabalaga Y Raul Albiol.

TO Brais Méndez, Pablo Fornals, Carlos Soler Y Rodrigo Moreno, who already exercised for the first time on Tuesday, were joined this Wednesday by both the Chelsea goalkeeper and the Villarreal center-back, in addition to the eleven mentioned from the U21 team who participated on Tuesday in the friendly against Lithuania (4-0 ), in which they replaced the absolute team, confined since Sunday by the positive of Sergio Busquets, which was added last night Diego Llorente.

Among the players called from the lower category are the goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez (Huesca); the defenders Oscar Mingueza (Barcelona), Juan Miranda (Betis) and Alexander well (Eibar); midfielders Marc Cucurella (Getafe), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) and Gonzalo villar (Rome); and the forwards Brahim Diaz (Milan), Bryan gil (Eibar), Javi puado (Espanyol) and Yeremy pine (Villarreal). All of them already work within the parallel bubble.

The 17 members of the ‘reserve’ group for the Eurocup are housed in a central hotel in Madrid and travel daily to the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas to complete the training sessions under Luis Enrique’s orders, in order to be at the disposal of the coach in the event that he must replace any of the 24 men who called up on May 24 for Euro 2020.