Luis Enrique convinces after the Eurocup and silences the attacks of Real Madrid sectors

Spain hit bottom on July 1, 2018 at Luzhniki in Moscow with a blushing World Cup elimination against Russia. The team fell without pain or glory, under an anodyne pace and with a feeling of inexplicable laziness. The image of players going to train in the afternoon with laganzas in their eyes or taking a day off before the round of 16 should be finished. Too many vices acquired in a difficult transition that required a radical change. And Luis Rubiales had it clear. Her man was Luis Enrique.

Three years later, the decision made by the president of the Federation has obtained its fruits. The national team has radically changed its habits, its players -from the first to the last- leave their skin in each training and match and the proposed game hooks the fans. With these ingredients, even an elimination like Tuesday at Wembley against Italy in the semi-finals of the Eurocup had a positive acceptance. So you can lose and, above all, you can believe that something great is being sown.

White sediment

The national team and its environment have long been dominated by the weight of Real Madrid. Although Barça was essential in the conquest of the double Eurocup and the 2010 World Cup, figures such as Captain Casillas or Sergio Ramos they kept the essence white. Luis Enrique did not take any Real Madrid player this time, simply due to injuries or poor form. A decision that placed him in the spotlight and that seemed irreversible. Even the game against Italy criticism was still loud, but after Wembley, there is no one left who can question the Spaniard.

Luis Enrique has achieved that the selection is more than a team, that it is a family. Since 2010, a similar atmosphere has not been breathed. Everything started to break with the arrival of Mourinho to Real Madrid and in Euro 2012 There has already been a clear distancing between the Barça and Real Madrid players, embodied for example with the controversial figure of Arbeloa.

Qatar 2022

Vicente del Bosque looked for a “Sweet transition & rdquor; that did not come to fruition and Julen Lopetegui He fueled the tension with his signing for Real Madrid a few hours before the World Cup debut, with the satisfaction of captain Sergio Ramos.

Luis Enrique has acted with conviction and for strictly sporting reasons. Now he has gained credit, but he himself knows that in September it is played again with a crucial game in Sweden for the qualification of the Qatar-22 World Cup. After puncturing against Greece, Spain must sign at least one draw against the Swedes so as not to complicate the classification much.