Luis Enrique closes the doors of the “Roja” to Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos, captain of the Spanish team, has not had any option to play Euro 2020 or with the situation of positives that Spain suffers in the concentration, as assured by coach Luis Enrique Martínez who does not contemplate the option.

“Sergio Ramos continues in the same circumstances as when I gave the list, they have not changed at all,” said Luis Enrique when asked if after Diego Llorente’s positive there were options to call the captain before another center-back like Raúl Albiol.

The few matches played by Ramos in 2021 and the lack of competition rhythm are decisive factors for Luis Enrique, who will not consider the option of resuming him again until the Eurocup ends and qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup and the final phase of the League of Nations.

Sergio Ramos will give Florentino Perez a phone call in the upcoming hours to discuss a potential renewal. The captain’s contract ends June 30 but Ramos’s reaction to the previous offers angered the club. @defcentral pic.twitter.com/jw7kTZah47 – Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) June 10, 2021

The Asturian coach thanked the behavior of the six chosen to create a parallel bubble and the attitude of Kepa, Raúl Albiol, Pablo Fornals, Carlos Soler, Brais Méndez and Rodrigo Moreno to cancel their vacation plans and go to the call, knowing that they have few options to go to the Euro.

“When I called the six of them the first thing I told them was that in case they had doubts or thought they needed rest, they had the total guarantee that there would be no retaliation. It would only be missing. It was easy, the six said yes and I did not call. nobody else, “he revealed.

The chosen ones are what were left at the gates of entering the call, defended Luis Enrique, who ruled out that he had not called leading players from his teams such as Sergio Canales, Iago Aspas or Dani Parejo, due to the high probability of training without attending later to the Eurocup.

“All those who have come are of the highest level. We are prepared for any adversity and we have room to give the list. I call on the players that I consider the best, not the ones that I like the best, if they play in one team or another. They are the ones who I believe that they will represent our country better and they will marry my football idea. The facts show who I trust and consider better, “he defended.

For Luis Enrique “being a coach means making decisions” and he admitted that there are players who have been left out who could play the European Championship. “We have a clear plan b that we hope not to have to carry out. They are level people to be part of the national team.”

