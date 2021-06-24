Luis Enrique changes his clothes after the game and surprises everyone with the shirt he is wearing

Luis Enrique appears at a press conference after the Slovakia-Spain. (Photo: Youtube El País)

Luis Enrique has finally had a quiet game. The Spanish National Team beat Slovakia 5-0 in a match that began with Álvaro Morata missing a penalty.

Two own goals by the Slovaks, a goal by Laporte, another by Sarabia and another by Ferrán Torres have set up a crowd that was anxious for an afternoon like the one that has been lived this Wednesday in La Cartuja.

Once the match was over, the coach gave an interview on the pitch to a Mediaset reporter and did so with clothing other than those he wore during the match.

Luis Enrique has surprised the journalist himself with a Naranjito shirt, the mythical mascot of Spain in the 1982 World Cup. The coach has been optimistic for the qualifiers, the next will be against Croatia on Monday at 9:00 p.m. in Copenhagen , and recalled that in the previous one he said that the champagne was about to be uncorked “and it has been uncorked.”

Regarding the criticism the team has received for its first two games, the coach said: “The criticism? I don’t even know what you are talking about. Nothing has hurt. That is part of the profession ”.

At a press conference, with the rest of the media, the coach has also worn the same shirt.

