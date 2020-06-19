If there is a player who has felt well the postponement of the Eurocup, that’s Marco Asensio. The Balearic Islands, who played their first game against Valencia after 330 days injured, had a very difficult time reaching the international event. With the Euro Cup postponed to next 2021 and after his goal and assistance on his return, Luis Enrique rubs his hands and trusts that the Real Madrid player will lead the ‘La Roja’ soon.

Asensio’s is a story of overcoming. The anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus of his left knee were torn on July 24. An injury with a very long and complicated recovery, which complicated his presence in the Euro Cup, despite the fact that both the footballer and Luis Enrique were confident that he could shorten the time to arrive. However, the break due to the health crisis and the postponement of the international appointment have been very good for the Majorcan, who has respected the recovery period and was in no rush to return.

With Luis Enrique on the bench, Marco Asensio has always been a fixture in the calls of the Selection. And not only that, but the Asturian coach is convinced that it is key to have a chance of lifting the trophy at Wembley.

Confidence in recovering your best version

Part of the options of Spain in the Euro Cup will go to recover the Asensio who amazed the world of football in his first seasons in Madrid. Last season it was not good at all and the serious knee injury came just as he was feeling good again during the preseason.

The first step to recover his best version was lived in Thursday’s game against Valencia, in which Asensio scored a few seconds after entering the field and was seen in perfect condition to compete. He was very participative and gave Benzema an assist on the third goal of the match. Luis Enrique hopes that it is not a mirage and that the player regains confidence in his game, in order to have the best Asensio for the next Eurocup in 2021.