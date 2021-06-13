Luis Enrique calls another 11 for panic to the ‘Fuenlabrada outbreak’

Luis Enrique has summoned another 11 players in one go and he already has 17 footballers in a parallel bubble in Madrid capital before the panic to be unleashed in Las Rozas an outbreak like that affected Fuenlabrada, that after a trickle of three positives broke into a contagion outbreak that ended with 28 infected team members within just one week. The players incorporated by Luis Enrique this Wednesday are: Álvaro Fernández, Óscar Mingueza, Marc Cucurella, Bryan Gil, Juan Miranda, Gonzalo Villar, Pozo, Brahim, Zubimendi, Yeremy Pino and Javi Puado, practically the block of Luis de la Fuente, U21 coach, who thrashed Lithuania on Tuesday.

These 11 players join the six (Kepa, Albiol, Brais, Fornals, Rodrigo and Soler) who were already recruited after the first positive, that of Busquets. The new 11 do so after meeting the positive of a second international, Diego Llorente.

Luis Enrique was cured in health before the possibility of the contagion of Busquets spreading and that is why he extended the call. While, hold your breath and hope that the incubation period of the coronavirus will pass without further upset. But as the hours progress, the original list of 24 internationals is compromised.