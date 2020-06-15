Óliver Torres involves the typical case of a footballer with a youth star vitola that never meets the expectations set. The midfielder from Cáceres made his debut with the Atlético de Madrid first team at the age of 17 and it was not easy from the start because it was not to Simeone’s liking. Eight years after that, the player is on the agenda of Spanish coach Luis Enrique.

The player, currently established as one of the key pieces of Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla, He has had to go through a journey through the desert until finally finding the recognition that he never got to be a red and white. Precisely the Basque coach was the first to trust him in his time at Porto and since then his growth has not stopped.

After winning all possible titles in Portugal with the Dragons, Sevilla took over their services this past summer for 11 million euros. Its acquisition went unnoticed before the large number of signings brought by Monchi’s magic wand with Ocampos, Diego Carlos or Fernando as prominent names.

The work of Óliver Torres, however, it has been fundamental to the point that it has established itself as one of the props of the team that ranks third in the League. The midfielder has shown great dynamism as a playmaker, even managing to discuss Banega’s baton.

Luis Enrique takes him into account for an overcrowded position in the Spanish team as the attacking midfielder. Players like Thiago or Isco have much more gallons than a Torres who has not made his debut with the absolute at 25, but it has acquired a great maturity this season.

We will see what will happen in the future, but it seems obvious Luis Enrique will have many options for the next Euro Cup to make a more than competitive team. After years off the radar, Óliver Torres has become a solid option for the midfield of the Spanish team.