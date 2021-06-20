Luis Enrique and his other two ‘match-ball’ with Spain

06/20/2021 at 12:47 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

Luis Enrique will not find a totally new situation in Wednesday’s game against Slovakia. The pressure will be much higher as it is a European Championship, but the Asturian has already faced two ‘match-balls’, as he himself defined, in his career as a Spanish coach.

The first was in November 2018 at his start as coach of Spain. La Roja played their pass to the final four of the UEFA Nations League at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb. It was only worth winning to be first and secure the ticket for the final round after falling at Villamarín against England.

Spain fell to Croatia in a fast-paced match (3-2) and was left at the expense of the England-Croatia result. She was no longer dependent on herself and only qualified with a draw between her rivals. England won and the Red was left without a Final Four.The second ‘match-ball’, on the other hand, was saved with honors. Two years after the first, in November 2020, Spain faced Germany in La Cartuja. A puncture in Switzerland left him with the only option to go to the Final Four of the Nations with a victory. Germany came with a point above and the Red had to win. No other result was worth it.

Spain not only won, but also signed a historic 6-0 win. The team was unleashed in an extreme situation, as it should do on Wednesday against Slovakia. La Roja qualified for the Final Four in Italy, to be played this October.

The context is different because the magnitude that a Eurocup means, but at least, Luis Enrique has some references to hold on to and the fans of La Roja regain some optimism, considering that only seven months ago, this same team was able to pass over the powerful Germany in La Cartuja.