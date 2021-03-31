Luis Enrique analyzed the situation of Sergio Ramos in the national team after the victory of Spain against Kosovo

03/31/2021

On at 23:44 CEST

Xavi Canals

Luis Enrique was very satisfied with the victory of Spain against Kosovo (3-1) that allows the Spanish team to close this FIFA window as leader of group B qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The coach dedicated a few words to Sergio Ramos, who returned to be a substitute, but added a new internationality coming off the bench in the final stretch.

The Spanish coach returned to settle controversies regarding the situation of the Real Madrid center-back in the national team, praising the attitude of his captain.

“What about Sergio Ramos is simpler than you think” began a Luis Enrique who highlighted the leadership of the camero: “His attitude is affordable. Leaders also show themselves when they have to be on the bench and Ramos is a leader both on and off the pitch. “

The Asturian went further: “I always set an example before young people. Having the attitude he has is very difficult, because the ego of the players is very big, but with Ramos there are never problems. It is an example whether you play as a starter, come off the bench or don’t play. “The Spain coach recalled that” he comes out of an injury, “to explain how little prominence this FIFA window has had in the three games.

“Unai gives me full confidence”

Luis Enrique also came out in defense of Unai Simón, which was portrayed in Kosovo’s goal in what was his sixth consecutive game as a starter under the sticks of Spain’s goal.

The Athletic goalkeeper had a bad start that allowed Halimi to score the Kosovar goal. “Unai has to do everything he does, because it gives me full confidence,” said the Spanish coach without hesitation, who justified his goalkeeper’s mistake: “We tell Unai to dominate the passing game and to cover the defensive line, because we overtake it a lot“.

The Asturian concluded: “Overcoming mistakes is also a test for a footballer and Unai knows that I do not judge by mistakes” –

“Pau Torres will be at the Eurocup”

Little given to give clues about his intentions, Luis Enrique was quite clear when questioned about the players who will go to the European Championship this summer. The Asturian even gave a name that has not been in this call due to injury, that of Villarreal central Pau López.

“These 24 players who have been in this call have many options to be in the Eurocup, but there are ten more that can come“explained a Luis Enrique who had no qualms about anticipating that” Pau Torres will be “when questioned about whether he could advance a name from those who had not been in these three games.

“The lack of the mister would not have been noticed”

Luis Enrique also analyzed the incident in the elevator of the concentration hotel that almost prevented him from directing Spain-Kosovo. The coach was trapped in the elevator with six members of his coaching staff for an hour and arrived at La Cartuja with the match already started.

The footballers left on the bus at the scheduled time and Luis Enrique and his collaborators traveled in a private RFEF car once the workers solved the fault and were able to get him out of the elevator.

The Asturian took the mishap with good humor: “I never thought it would not arrive, but we had a plan B and very capable people on staff to solve the problem.. The lack of the coach would not have been noticed. “

Regarding the victory against Kosovo, he assured that he was leaving “very happy with what I have seen against an opponent who has been a little more fearful and has changed the system as a result of our level. We have done many times and we have only needed more success“.