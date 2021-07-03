Luis Enrique already dreams of the final

07/02/2021

On at 23:51 CEST

Luis Enrique Martínez, Spanish coach, resorted to a poetic appointment to celebrate your team’s qualification for the semifinals of the Eurocup, after beating Switzerland on Friday in the penalty shootout.

The Asturian technician wrote “a semis” on his official Twitter account and included a photograph of a white wall with the following phrase written in large letters: “With eyes closed, and dreams awake”.

Luis Enrique celebrated the qualification for the semifinals

| .

The image makes it clear that Luis Enrique is not satisfied with what has been achieved so far in the Eurocup, Rather, his team aspires to be present in the final that will be held on July 11 at Wembley. Previously, the Spanish team will have to overcome the obstacle of the semifinals, where the Italian team awaits them.

The Spanish coach will leave the tournament very reinforced, since his team started with many doubts after the first two draws against Sweden and Poland. Since then they beat Slovakia, beat Croatia in extra time in the round of 16 and this Friday they beat Switzerland on penalties in the quarterfinals.