Luis Enrique: “After beating Germany, you thought there was a selection machine” | Spain

Luis Enrique attended a press conference to attend the journalists before the game that will measure Spain and Kosovo in The Cartuja from Seville. The national team, which drew against Greece in grenade and won Georgia with much suffering, he cannot fail in what will be the third commitment of the national team on his way to the Qatar World Cup.

Kosovo

“I expect a bit of a rival like in previous games. It is a different team than Greece and Georgia as they push high and are daring. It is a team that I like considering that it dares to take risks, that it will complicate our lives and beyond individualities I expect a complicated rival. This is how we have transmitted it to our players ”.

Gerard Moreno

“Once we did the tests and there was no injury, there was no reason to call it off. We weren’t going to take risks either until the discomfort stopped. He has trained perfectly and if he is fit the logical thing is that he is on the list ”.

Sergio Ramos

“No matter what happens, it won’t end any speculation. It’s in good condition. I will make the decision tomorrow ”.

Concern

“The tension of the party itself distorts reality. That is why it is very difficult to make a judgment without having seen it. After seeing the meeting, my reflection is more positive. I liked the first half, which I thought had been worse, and in the second, with the goal conceded, the wear and tear gave us more chances by being more incisive and having more chances to score. I think we won fairly ”.

Future of Ramos

“I don’t know, I’m not a fortune teller. The speech was very nice. The future, God will tell ”.

Jordi Alba

“In the first game he did not participate and the second he played it whole. It is in the same line as in Barcelona. I have seen it in one of its best versions ”.

More players on the list

“Every situation has positives and negatives. I have spoken with Italy about this possibility, but I do not want to say too much. We will accept what UEFA says ”.

A closed block

“I make my decisions. What I can’t do is make my decisions based on what others want. I am not going to change the way I act. My experience supports me and it will be like that in the European and the World Cup ”.

Goal

“It is true that I said that no one was going to play the three games, but I can tell lies. I do not like to burden the players and each footballer is treated in a way. If Unai repeats, it will be you who will say whether it has taken hold or not. I trust all the goalkeepers ”.

Pedri

“Pedri finished very well. The action was dangerous, but it’s perfect ”.

Fall in love with the fans

“It seems that if we had a fixed eleven it would guarantee that the team would fall in love. I have a way of seeing things and it is my way. I feel comfortable. The fans are delighted, go to Spain to enjoy and if we play badly they get angry. I am the journalists who generate opinion ”.

Goal foul

“It does not worry me. I think we have already talked about the goal. We do not play for a leading forward, we have a different profile and I am delighted to have what I have. My job as a coach is to enhance their skills. The rest of the speech in a selection does not make sense. I am proud and happy to have what I have ”.

Criticism management

“We do appreciate when there are many young people to take that into account. Experience is a degree and managing this is important. There is a common denominator that if you don’t know how to deal with criticism, you can’t be a professional. I focus on my work, on improving, helping the players, being demanding and waiting to see what the future holds. If we give joys, everything will go well and if not, then no ”.

Normal

“The problem is that in a specific game against Germany we thought there was a selection machine. If you remember the teams that won the European Championship and the World Cup, they arrived in the classification with very fair results. This is so. The important thing is to win tomorrow and add more. What I don’t blame is the attitude ”.