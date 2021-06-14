Luis Enrique accepts that there was something that went wrong in Spain

SEVILLE.

The Spanish coach, Luis Enrique Martínez, regretted this Monday the 0-0 draw with Sweden in the debut in Euro 2020 despite the dominance of ‘La Roja’ and defended Álvaro Morata, of which he assured that “he played a very good game.”

We have been superior to a rival who has decided to close behind, we have controlled the game, trying to generate a very strong opponent physically. What has gone wrong? That we have not materialized all those occasions that we have had, “said Luis Enrique at a press conference.

They have clearly played as they usually do against us, with those two points pending to recover and make transitions and we have generated enough chances to win but we have not been able to, “added the Spanish coach.

Luis Enrique tried not to dramatize too much ensuring that “There are still two games left and we aspire to be first, but if we cannot we will try to be second and if not, one of the best third parties to pass, but football is very capricious”.

The Spanish coach assured that “I’m not going to change my plan” at the Eurocup for this debut and he wanted to defend forward Álvaro Morata, who returned to count on several missed occasions, which earned him some whistles from the stands.

All the players who have entered have contributed something, be it freshness, initiative, daring. With Álvaro Morata I have seen a somewhat more critical part of the fans, but I am left with another that was cheering and chanting his name, “concluded the Asturian.

