Singer-songwriter Luis Eduardo Aute died this Saturday at the age of 76, as confirmed by Europa Press sources from the General Society of Authors and Editors of Spain. The artist has been one of the main references of the author song in Spain. In addition to being a musician, Aute was a film director, actor, sculptor, writer, painter, and poet.

The singer-songwriter and poet, the voice of several generations, had long been away from public life and the stage, after suffering a serious heart attack in 2016, which kept him in a coma for two months. After several stays in hospitals, including a Cuban one, Aute remained at home, cared for by his family.

El País remembered him as “the most emotional voice in the Spain of the Transition, a fundamental fabulator who, in himself, was a fable: because the painter who never imagined himself as a musician ended up being one of the most recognized and recognizable singer-songwriters of Spanish popular music, a symbol of sentimental confessions ”.

Born in Manila (Philippines) in 1943, he returned to Spain with his family in 1954 to settle in Madrid. His father gave him his first guitar and he performed several times at school functions at the same time that he started painting. In fact, he exhibited his pictorial work for the first time in 1960, at the same time that he developed an incipient musical career in diverse groups such as Los Sonor, never forgetting writing and cinema, a discipline in which he also made his first attempts.

In the sixties he lived the Paris of cultural freedom and, after fortuitously meeting Massiel, wrote his first songs: ‘Don Ramón’, ‘Made in Spain’, ‘Rojo sobre negro’, ‘Aleluya nº1’ and ‘Rosas en el sea’. Several of them were recorded by Massiel herself with great success.

Finally, Aute was encouraged to record his own songs with a single with ‘Made in Spain’ and ‘Don Ramón’ in 1967. Thus began a musical career with thirty records, the last of which was ‘El niño que mira al mar’ in 2012.

He was awarded a short film at the San Sebastián Film Festival, wrote scripts, published poems and magazines, designed album covers, composed soundtracks. He left the music industry disappointed, but returned in the 1970s on condition of complete freedom.

In 1978 he recorded ‘Albanta’, an album that includes his most popular song, ‘Al alba’, dedicated to the victims of the latest Franco executions but who nevertheless managed to circumvent the censorship of the time. And he put music to the play “Five hours with Mario”, based on the novel by Miguel Delibes. In 1983, in two functions, the live album ‘Entre Amigos’ was recorded at the Salamanca theater in Madrid, accompanied by Teddy Bautista, Pablo Milanés, Silvio Rodríguez and Joan Manuel Serrat. This new work would be the 1983 National Disc Award from the Ministry of Culture.

Successful albums and tours followed one another tirelessly, not only in Spain, but also in Latin America, both alone and accompanied by friends like Silvio Rodríguez. Likewise, poems, paintings and audiovisual projects followed one another.

In 2000, ‘¡Mira que eres canalla Aute!’ Was released, a tribute album in which artists such as Pedro Guerra, Ana Belén and Víctor Manuel, Rosendo, José Mercé, Jorge Drexler, Joan Manuel Serrat, Joaquín Sabina , León Gieco or Fito Páez.

In 2001, after five years of work, she gave birth to her full-length film ‘A Dog Called Pain’, an animation project for which she made more than 4,000 pencil drawings. The film was published in DVD format accompanied by a disc with the soundtrack, composed by Aute himself, Silvio Rodríguez, Suso Sáiz and Moraíto Chico.

While he was, as always, in permanent creative activity, he suffered a heart attack in 2016 after a concert and ended up going into a coma. In 2018 a tribute concert took place in Madrid with Silvio Rodríguez, Joaquín Sabina, Joan Manuel Serrat, Ana Belén, Massiel, Víctor Manuel, Jorge Drexler, Ismael Serrano, Luis Pastor or Rosa León.

In 2019, as happened in Madrid, another tribute concert was held in Barcvelona with, among others, Paco Ibáñez, Quico Pi de la Serra, Maria del Mar Bonet, Marina Rossell, Sisa, Roger Mas, Los Tambores De Calanda, Estopa, Quique González or Javier Gurruchaga.

