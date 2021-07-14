Luis Díaz – Copa América revelation

07/13/2021 at 7:57 PM CEST

The Colombian winger Luis Fernando Diaz jumped in just six years from being a shy and undernourished member of the indigenous team of Colombia to being the revelation of the Copa América of Brazil 2021, of which he was the top scorer equaled with Lionel Messi. The Portuguese club Porto player, who has already been Colombian and Portuguese champion, was runner-up in the 2015 Copa América of Indigenous Peoples with the Colombian team at age 18 and now, with 24, third of the Copa América with the combined coffee.

The choice of the winger as the revelation of the Copa América was announced this Tuesday by the Technical Study Group (GET) of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), made up of Colombians Francisco Maturana and Carlos Restrepo, Uruguayans Daniel Bañales and Gerardo Pelusso, Argentines Sergio Batista and Nery Pumpido, and Brazilian Oswaldo De Oliveira Filho.

In addition to finishing as the leader of the Copa América scorers table, with 4 goals, the same as Messi, he was the great figure of Colombia, third in the standings after beating Peru 2-1 in the duel for the bronze with two goals from Díaz. His targets are also among those considered the most beautiful of the tournament which concluded on Sunday with Argentina’s victory over Brazil in the final, including the one he achieved against Canarinha with a luxurious pirouette in the air and the one he did to the Argentines after running half the court.

The two goals that allowed Colombia to overcome Peru in the bronze match were also outstanding, the first after pushing a ball with one shoulder and running half the court and the second after eluding several rivals and shooting from outside the area. Díaz also appears in the ideal eleven of the Copa América in a trio of forwards that includes Messi and Brazilian Neymar.

⚽ 🙌 The ideal 11! This is how the team made up of the CONMEBOL Technical Study Group was left. ⚽ 🙌 Or 11 ideal! That is why he signed a team made up of the CONMEBOL Technical Study Group #VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente # CopaAmérica pic.twitter.com/ao5vQCLUNN – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 13, 2021

His future changed when, at age 17, he sHis father took him to Bogotá to be submitted to the process of choosing the members of the Colombian team that would dispute the America’s Cup of the Indigenous Peoples, whose only edition took place in Chile in 2015. Despite his stunted appearance and his clear malnutrition, he stood out among the soccer players examined and was called up for the national team that traveled to Chile, where scored two goals that helped Colombia to qualify for the final of the tournament, in which it ended up defeated by Paraguay.

Díaz was fortunate that one of the figures who accompanied the indigenous team to Chile was Carlos ‘el Pibe’ Valderrama, one of the greatest idols of Colombian soccer and who, after observing him, He did not hesitate to recommend him to the Junior club in Barranquilla. With the Junior, already as a professional, the guajiro was champion of the Colombia Cup in 2017, the Colombian League in 2018 and the Coffee Super League in 2019 and finalist of the South American Cup 2018.

His football caught the attention of European clubs and in 2019 he was signed by Porto for 7 million euros. Its value jumped significantly after the Copa América, since the Portuguese club, before the great interest aroused, announced that it intends to fix a termination clause of 80 million euros. The Portuguese club is not willing to yield to one of the stars that allowed him to win the Primeira Liga, the Portuguese Cup and the Portuguese Super Cup last year.