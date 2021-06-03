Luis de la Fuente: “We came out stronger from the game against Croatia”

Luis de la Fuente He appeared before the media at the press conference prior to the European semi-final match between Spain Y Portugal. The coach spoke about the rival, a Portuguese national team that arrives very reinforced after thrashing Italy (5-3): «It is a very hard-working team and a profile very similar to ours, in a European semi-finals it is difficult not to suffer, “he said.

The rival

“Portugal has very good individualities, but they concern me more as a whole. I am concerned about the feeling of a hard-working team and the fact that we are going to have a team in front of us with a profile very similar to ours ».

Team form

“We are all very well. The only casualty for tomorrow’s game is Hugo Guillamón. The rest of the companions are available. On the last question, yes we have prepared the penalties ».

The party that awaits

«I think we are going to see a very open game. We are going to face a team with a very similar profile. A team that likes to have the ball a lot, something that can condition the game a bit. The key will be who can be the protagonist in the game.

Defensive security

«It is something that makes us strong. I have always commented that we are known for defending with the ball, but it is true that we are a team with great solidarity and very good defense mechanisms. That is why we are so strong defensively, but we want to dominate all facets and be able to dominate the game and create more offensive problems for Portugal than they do for us.

Lack of depth

«I think our team generates chances and has a lot of depth, since we have wingers like Brahim, Bryan or Cucurella with that characteristic. Perhaps what we lack is definition, but depth is not one of our problems.

Very even matches in the European

“I think tomorrow is going to be a very open game. The message I want to send is that we have to be ourselves beyond the approaches of the rivals. We have to exploit our conditions, that’s what worries me the most. We also have to minimize the dangers of the rival, but being protagonists.

Character of the U21

«It is a pleasure to have the opportunity to lead this team and even suffer with them. I think it’s good to learn to suffer and to know that in football you get results from effort. We will try to suffer less, but suffering is guaranteed in the semi-finals against a rival like Portugal.

Extra time against Croatia

“I think that we have indeed come out of the match against Croatia strengthened. We showed that we were prepared for a match like this, it was a long time since we had a match like this. We know the damage a penalty goal does in injury time, but the team recovered. I insist, we have been strengthened and we have shown that we also know how to suffer.