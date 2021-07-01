Luis de la Fuente: “Sergio Ramos? He wanted to reward those who took us to the Games”

Luis de la Fuente has appeared before the media after giving the list of 22 summoned for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Olympic coach has revealed the reasons for this call, and assures that he is delighted with the players who will attend the event. He also acknowledged that there are footballers who would have liked to be there but foreign clubs have refused. Regarding Sergio Ramos, he explained that “he had the same chances as anyone else” but that he wanted to reward those who qualified for the Olympic event.

Ready

“We waited until the end to see how yesterday’s game ended, we did have in mind to have some players depending on the circumstances and we tried to make a balanced list. We had to wait for the game to end and talk to the entire organization chart to get everyone involved.

Foreign club players

«Spanish clubs are obliged to give us their players, but they have not caused problems. Some of the foreign clubs could have been, I feel sorry for them, but I think we have a balanced list and we are very excited. Delighted with the list.

Players of the absolute

‘I’m not worried about his physical condition. They are very young people with exceptional talent. They will come with a positive charge and exceptional motivation, they will come rolled. They are young people with a spectacular quality. God willing there are no injuries and I hope they will be incorporated just on the 12th, after having won the finals. What they are going to bring us is going to be spectacular.

List difficulty

«In the previous list I already said that it had been the most complex list and this has been exceeded for many reasons. We had to wait for the absolute, some did not come for physical problems, others for problems with their clubs… I feel very proud to represent my country in the Olympic Games and to do it in a sport with the impact that football has, even more so. I feel privileged representing Spain ».

Interest in the Games after the European Championship

“It will be a continuation, there will be no pause between the Eurocup and the Olympic Games, also with the uniqueness that the Games have. Everyone follows them, but some specialties such as soccer have a much greater popular roots. Everything that happens in the European Championship is going to have a great impact and then there will be many fans interested in these players.

Have you called Sergio Ramos?

“I have spoken with some, footballers who have been in the last calls, but I did not understand that I had to do something apart with him, or any individual behavior. I am a fervent admirer of Sergio Ramos and all that he represents. I have not called because I did not understand that I should do it. He is a professional soccer player and a great colleague so I am sure he understands perfectly the circumstances that lead me to make these decisions, which are well thought out and agreed upon. There was no place for that call.

Are you worried about Covid?

“Forever. We are experiencing exceptional situations, we are concerned, yes, but we have very strict security protocols. We do everything in our power. No one is free from being contagious.

Veterans input

«They are some of the group, we have been living together for many years, they know each other and they have all been international with me. They are a little older and will bring that experience. I hope everyone, and I’m sure we will succeed, have a great team and a good team. We are going to start a family.

Sergio Ramos options

“Of course he had the same chances as any other Spanish footballer, but he had very clear ideas from the beginning. I knew which players I wanted to be with me, which players had earned being in the tournament. The decision is the correct one. We had to reward those players who took us to the Olympics.

Unai Simon

“He was with me in the U18s, we were U19 and U21 champions and I know of his strength. Yesterday he had an impeccable performance after a mistake. Being an Athletic goalkeeper is not easy and he is a goalkeeper with a lot of goal for Spanish football. The rest of the goalkeepers are very similar to Unai ».

Discards

“There is a request from several federations to allow 22 players and we are awaiting the response. Then we will see if they are 18 plus 4 or 22. That is why we have not made distinctions. We want everyone to feel very important and we hope that the final decision is favorable.