Luis de la Fuente appeared before the media in the preview of Spain

06/07/2021 at 10:27 PM CEST

Luis de la Fuente, coach of the U21, He will sit tomorrow Tuesday on the Butarque bench against Lithuania as a coach of the absolute, something that excites him, but which made it clear that he only covers a provisional vacancy. “I feel like a coach of the U21 and my professionalism or that of the coaching staff will not change anything. I have the same illusion and desire to represent Spain, “he said.

On a hypothetical case of coronavirus in the staff of Luis Enrique, to De la Fuente does not even think of being his replacement in the 2021 European Championship: “It will not happen. I don’t think about it. If I had to be, I would be prepared, of course, and the Federation can rest easy. “

De la Fuente was called urgently after the positive of Sergio Busquets to assemble the team and explained the process: “48 hours ago I was in Slovenia at the European, yesterday in my town and today here. In exceptional situations, exceptional solutions. We are prepared. We leave our lives so that everything is fine, the protocols work well and here I am calmly and quietly. I am eager to play. “

Talk with Luis Enrique

The technician explained that he had spoken with Luis Enrique “of tactical aspects, of knowing the rival (Lithuania), to prepare for tomorrow’s game. I have also conveyed my support because I know the severity of the situation. “

De la Fuente faces the game “with enormous illusion, it is only a friendly match for the headlines“We are going to go out and win” and he added that “for us it is historical because we will be coaches and players of the absolute, the illusion moves mountains and it will be a very beautiful day”.

The U21 coach also lived in a bubble, in the case of Moncayola, and explained how I work during these days with the protocols: “The situation prevented us from being together, we had telematic talks, but we got used to it and emotionally we overcame it. . There was extreme tension at first due to the fear that someone might be infected, but morale grew as the negatives came out ”

Of the decision of Luis Enrique of summoning 24 footballers for the European Championship when the limit was 26, De la Fuente commented that “It is not a whim, one does not make decisions of this kind on a whim. You have to respect the decision and it sure is the best.

De la Fuente also gave his opinion on the vaccination of sportsmen for the Games and of footballers and justified that they advance because “We are going to represent our country.”