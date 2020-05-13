The euro area economy has probably bottomed out in its fall due to the Great Seclusion caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and it is foreseeable that it will begin to recover in the coming months, with a rebound in the third and fourth quarters of the year, although it will take up to two years to recover the pre-crisis levels. It is the diagnosis of Vice President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Luis de Guindos, during a telematic session organized by Esade Alumni.

“Right now there is a brutal level of uncertainty«, The former Spanish minister of Economy and Competitiveness, noting that “the only certainty” is that the eurozone’s GDP fell almost 4% in the first quarter and that the fall in the second quarter may be “double or triple”, since the European economy I was not prepared for a confinement of the intensity and characteristics of what has occurred.

In this sense, Guindos has stressed that the Recovery It will depend on the evolution of the pandemic itself, that there is no second wave of infections, and after how the de-escalation of the measures applied is carried out, pointing out that the ECB is confident that there will be a activity rebound in the third and fourth quarter.

“The profile will be a brutal fall in the first half and a significant recovery, but not complete, in the second,” Guindos said, with the prospect that in 2021 the GDP of the euro area will grow “around 6%”. “In total it would take a year and a half or two years to recover the position that existed before the crisis,” he warned.

Thus, in the institution’s central scenario, with a drop in the eurozone’s GDP of around 8% in 2020 and a recovery of 6% in 2021, the banker has warned that there will be a very strong increase in the deficit in 2020 and a reduction in it in 2021, which should continue in 2022, to then go back to normal by means of automatic stabilizers and because the extraordinary measures adopted will no longer be necessary, reports Europa Press.

“We would have approximately two years with a much higher deficit, although the legacy that will remain will be a higher public debt ratio due to the need to finance the larger deficit,” he acknowledged.

The ECB “will do whatever it takes”

On the other hand, the vice president of the ECB has ensured that the entity will continue to do “everything necessary” in order to fulfill its mandate and ensure that its monetary politics it is transmitted to all parts of the eurozone, despite the recent opinion of the German Constitutional Court.

“We are subject to jurisdiction of the EU Court of Justice And from a political point of view we are continually calling the European Parliament to account. That is our obligation, “said Guindos, to immediately reiterate the ECB’s commitment to” do everything necessary to ensure that the monetary politics it is correctly transmitted to all countries and price stability is guaranteed. “

Likewise, the Vice President of the ECB has rejected any possibility of rupture of the euro zone, highlighting the high support of the single currency among citizens, as well as the degree of European solidarity.

“It will not occur, the integrity of the euro is essential, it is a basic principle », he affirmed. “Now we have a ‘first division’ currency and we have an institutional framework that allows us to avoid errors as in the past,” he added, referring to the devaluation policy in Spain with the peseta.

Guindos has emphasized the importance of european solidarity, with the ECB acquiring a high percentage of the financing needs of the Spanish Public Treasury, which is a clear sign that the European institutional system is helping the euro to survive at this time of great complexity and that this crisis is not much More serious.