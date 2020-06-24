The week began yesterday in a somewhat turbulent way for the former contestant of ‘Operación Triunfo’ Luis Cepeda. The Galician became the talk of Internet users throughout the afternoon after a user of the social network published several screenshots of the inappropriate conversations that the singer would have had with some of his followers and in which He supposedly invited them to hotels to have sex with him.

The controversy immediately erupted both due to the tone that the singer raised in these interactions and the fact that several of the followers with whom he allegedly spoke would be minors. As the information went viral, Twitter caught fire and Cepeda ended up being singled out, in a few hours, by sexual harassment.

However, shortly after the aforementioned captures were shared, the interpreter made a virtual appearance for roundly deny the accusations and make it very clear that you are not going to allow them to become the target of attacks and insults. “I erase everything related to the subject. Patience has a limit. Tomorrow I file a defamation complaint. Good afternoon”, wrote the young man, thus wanting to settle the controversy.

I delete everything related to the topic. Patience has a limit. Tomorrow I file a defamation complaint. Good afternoon. – Luis Cepeda (@cepedaoficial) June 22, 2020

In addition, Cepeda has not hesitated to reply to several comments left by other Internet users, thus consolidating his firm position in the face of the unexpected scandal. To the tweet of another user, who claimed to feel bad about the situation in which the singer had been involved, he answered the following: “I am used to it. I have spent 3 years reading ridicule of myself and my peers. What I want it to be understood is that these lies and girlfriends of a resentful teenager damages the real movement that is against the macho harassment and abuse of today and if I move a finger that’s why “.

As I had warned, Cepeda has deleted from his profile all the comments related to these accusations, and on the other hand, many of them have already disappeared from the network itself. The tweeting community has been divided between those who have supported the singer, claiming that he has spent years enduring similar provocations, and those who have questioned his defense. Notably Alfred García, former partner of Cepeda, suffered a similar episode just a few days ago, when he was accused of taking advantage of his fame to get sex.